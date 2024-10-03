'Palengke tourism' held in City of San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The local government unit of San Fernando through its City Tourism and Investment Promotions Office and the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Central Luzon hosted on

October 1-2 the “Community-based Kulinarya: Palengke Tourism” seminar-workshop.

Some 25 officers and representatives of municipal tourism offices, travel and tour agencies, restaurants, and DOT-accredited tour guides joined the "palengke tourism."

The participants were taken to a tour at the City Market Plaza in the poblacion area where they experience various homegrown food offerings and products.

The project also featured a seminar-workshop on “The Palengke: An Examination of the History, Sociology, and Anthropology of the Food and Marketplace” facilitated by the DOT.

City Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan said the "palengke tourism" was conducted to strengthen the local tourism by creating and supporting activities and advocacies that preserve and highlight the Fernandino culture.

This is among the activities that promote the city’s well-known tourism events like the upcoming Giant Lantern Festival this December 14.