PAMCHAM ASKS GOV'T TO IMPROVE GOVERNANCE EFFICIENCY

The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (PamCham) has asked the national government to restore public trust and improve efficiency in governance as the Philippine GDP growth rate for 2025 dropped to 4.7% from the previous year’s 5.7%.

In an official public statement, the group expressed deep concern over what they called “weaker-than-anticipated performance” that places the Philippines behind its regional counterparts.

“This highlights the pressing challenges in economic management and public-sector efficiency,” PamCham said in the statement.

According to PamCham, a key contributor to the slowdown is the sharp drop in public construction spending, following a corruption scandal involving flood‑control projects.

While investigations into irregularities were necessary, PamCham said that the aftermath generated widespread hesitation within government agencies, particularly the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), resulting in an effective freeze on project approvals and payments.

“This disruption affected not only flood‑control initiatives but also key infrastructure programs vital to economic activity, regional mobility, and national competitiveness,” the PamCham explained.

“As the Philippines enters 2026, PamCham calls for a stronger leadership that is decisive, transparent, and executes strategic action to restore confidence, revive public spending efficiency, and strengthen economic momentum,” the chamber added.

Lawyer Paul Yusi, PamCham president, asserted the importance of restoring trust and consistency in public processes.

“The business community needs predictability and confidence in government actions. While accountability is essential, it must be balanced with continuity in service delivery. We encourage the government to adopt clear corrective measures that both uphold integrity and keep the economy moving,” Yusi said.

Meanwhile, PamCham Chair Jim Jimenez highlighted the broader implications of these disruptions for Filipino workers and businesses.

“Delays in salaries, halted projects, and slowed provincial activity have real human and economic costs. The government must take a proactive stance to ensure that the burdens of governance challenges are not disproportionately carried by ordinary citizens and small enterprises,” Jimenez said.

He added that the paralysis in government processes has caused delays in construction projects, stalled economic activity in many provinces, and postponed salary releases for affected workers.

“Despite assurances from economic officials that these measures were intended to correct systemic weaknesses and rebuild institutional integrity, the overall economic impact has been substantial, placing additional strain on Filipino workers, contractors, families, and local businesses,” he said.

Lawyer Ryan Tan, PamCham director‑in‑charge of the Infrastructure Development Committee, emphasized the business sector’s growing concerns.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of regional and national competitiveness. When public construction stalls, local economies suffer. We urge the government to act swiftly, ensure that critical projects move forward, and eliminate the climate of uncertainty that is hindering progress,” Tan said.