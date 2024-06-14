PamCham calls for Pogo ban

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PamCham) has called for a ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

The business chamber issued the statement following the discovery of a large Pogo in Porac, Pampanga recently.

PamCham cited several concerns associated with Pogo operations, including limited tax revenues and a negative perception that can deter legitimate businesses and investments.

The group added that the presence of Pogo firms in the region tarnished Pampanga's reputation as a safe and viable destination for business as large Pogo operations are often linked to illegal activities.

“Media coverage of large Pogo operations and their associated issues can lead to negative publicity. This can harm the image of Pampanga as a business-friendly environment, affecting investor confidence and long-term investment prospects,” PamCham said.

The chamber added that the influx of Pogo workers, many of whom are foreign nationals, strain local public services such as healthcare, law enforcement, and housing which can lead to public dissatisfaction and a decline in the quality of life for residents.

Aside from banning Pogos, PamCham also urged local authorities to promote sustainable and legitimate business opportunities to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.

“The minimal economic contributions from Pogo do not justify the significant negative impacts on the economy, the community, and the region’s reputation as a prime destination for legitimate business and investment,” PamCham said.