PamCham, DA hold Aldo Ning Ortelanu

The public and private sectors came together to strengthen food security and support farmers at the first Food Summit 2026: Aldo Ning Ortilanu at the LausGroup Event Center, City of San Fernando on Thursday, October 15.

The was led by the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PamCham) Food Security Committee, headed by Director-in-Charge Dr. Robert H. Lo, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 3, and other partners.

The aim of the food summit is to give importance to farmers and fishermen in food production, as well as to provide them with more opportunities to sell their products.

This is also an opportunity for farmers to establish market linkages and sell their produce to the suppliers participating in the summit.

The summit also featured booths showcasing food, drinks, and products from farmer associations in the region, as well as agencies from the DA, companies offering agricultural services, and banks that assist farmers in accessing funds and other financial support. | via Jhoedie Dizon Mercado, CLTV36 News