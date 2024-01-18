PAMCHAM eyes alternative to mandatory hiring of guards

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PAMCHAM) is pushing for an alternative approach to the proposed ordinance requiring businesses in this city to hire security guards.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod has drafted an ordinance mandating business establishments in the city to employ security personnel at their premises as requirement for issuance of Mayor's Permit.

The said measure was met with objections from the business sector, particularly PAMCHAM.

In the position paper signed on Tuesday, January 16, PAMCHAM President Teresa Carlos-David said the city government must first conduct a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics and risk factors specific to different types of businesses to identify areas that genuinely require increased security measures.

She suggested that a tailored security solutions for each businesses must be followed, instead of imposing a blanket requirement.

"We can encourage businesses to conduct security assessments and implement measures tailored to their specific risk levels. This approach would allow businesses to address security effectively without unnecessary expenses," she said.

David-Carlos suggested exploring the use of CCTV systems equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a modern approach to crime deterrence.

David-Carlos said Converge ICT Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy assured that necessary infrastructure, such as underground fiber optics, to support such technology is already in place.

"This system, both cost effective and technology advanced, has the capability to recognize faces of criminals and even detect suspicious activities that may lead to a crime. It not only serves as a deterrent but also aids law enforcement in their efforts to prevent and solve crimes," she said.

David-Carlos also suggested that the city government must streamline the compliance process for businesses that are deemed necessary to hire security personnel.

This will help alleviate administrative burdens and minimize potential opportunities for abuse, she said.

"We believe that these alternative approaches would be more effective in achieving the desired security outcomes while supporting a business-friendly environment," David-Carlos said.