PamCham inspects new waste facilities

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Members of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PamCham), led by one of its directors, Rene G. Romero, yesterday inspected two landfills and a solid waste-to-fuel facility in Floridablanca and Porac, respectively.

Romero said the site visits were conducted to verify the recent pronouncement of the Bases Conversion and Conversion Authority (BCDA) allaying fears of a looming garbage crisis in Central Luzon.

“I call on all of our Kabalens to please dismiss your fears and do not be anxious. The issue of a looming crisis on garbage is far from happening because the new facilities in Porac and Floridablanca can accommodate around 11,000 metric tons of solid wastes per day,” Romero said.

The facilities include the sanitary landfill operated by Eco Protect Management Corp., with a total capacity of 2,500 metric tons (MT) per day; the sanitary landfill of Floridablanca Enviro Park Project Corp., with a capacity of 3,500 MT per day; and the materials recovery facility recently opened by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWSI), with a capacity of 5,000 MT per day.

Eco-Protect and Floridablanca Enviro Park are both landfills.

Meanwhile, PIWSI is a waste-to-fuel/value facility that features a more sustainable solution to the solid waste problem.

“ The disposal of our wastes must be secured and safe. Kailangan atin yang sustainability. Without sustainability, the problem will just present itself anew,” Romero said.

The contract between Clark Development Corp. and Kalangitan landfill in Capas, Tarlac will expire on October 6, 2024.