Pampang fire victims get aid from local government

A fifth alarm fire hit the Pampang Public Market in Angeles City on Wednesday night, September 16, 2026.

Hundreds of vendors were displaced following the incident.

The local government said it is not only focusing on cleaning and repairing the burned section of the market, but on providing immediate assistance to the vendors whose livelihoods were affected by the fire.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II personally monitored the situation while firefighting, assessment, and clearing operations were ongoing.

“The fire didn't just destroy stalls and merchandise. This is the livelihood of our townspeople and the source of their families' daily needs. That is why our work cannot end with putting out the fire. We need to help them bounce back,” Lazatin said.

The mayor instructed concerned offices of the city hall and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the affected vendors, including the extent of the damage to their stalls, while arranging assistance and recovery interventions.

At the same time, the LGU will focus on the safety of the public and the vendors while structural, electrical, and fire-safety assessments are conducted in the affected parts of the market.

The city government stressed that the reopening of any part of the market will be based on the recommendation of the BFP Angeles.

The City Social Welfare Development Office was also directed to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other national government agencies to extend assistance, emergency livelihood, and business recovery to the affected vendors.

The LGU said it is also looking into the possibility of temporary vending arrangements in safe and suitable locations to help vendors continue their livelihoods while the market is being rehabilitated.

Alongside recovery efforts, the City Government will also continue to support the Bureau of Fire Protection's investigation into the origin of the fire.

For Mayor Jon, the challenge now is not just how to rebuild the damaged part of the Pampang Market, but how to restore the livelihoods of the people who depend on it every day.

Alongside recovery efforts, the City Government will also continue to support the Bureau of Fire Protection's investigation into the origin of the fire.

For Mayor Jon, the challenge now is not just how to rebuild the damaged part of the Pampang Market, but how to restore the livelihoods of the people who depend on it every day.

“We sympathize with everyone affected. We understand the fear, anxiety, and heaviness of what they are going through. But I want our vendors to know: Your local government is here. We will find a way on how you can start anew,” said Lazatin.