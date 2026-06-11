Pampanga' 1st bishop on path to sainthood

The Roman Catholic Church has opened the beatification cause of Bishop Cesar Maria Guerrero, the first bishop of San Fernando, Pampanga, placing him on the path toward sainthood.

The process entered a new stage after the Vatican cleared the way for a diocesan investigation into Guerrero’s life and legacy.

The inquiry was launched on March 27, 2026 by Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas during a ceremony held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Dagupan City.

The opening of the cause grants Guerrero the title “Servant of God,” the first official recognition in the Church’s canonization process.

For Pampanga Catholics, Guerrero is a significant religious figure.

Appointed as bishop of the Diocese of San Fernando in 1949, he helped shape the church through programs centered on spiritual renewal, priestly formation, and devotion to the Virgen de los Remedios.

Guerrero's tenure also saw the establishment of a diocesan seminary, support for the Carmelite community in Angeles City, and the creation of the Cruzada de Penitencia y Caridad, a movement that encouraged prayer, penance, and charitable works.

Health concerns led Guerrero to step down from active ministry in 1957.

The former bishop spent his remaining years in quiet prayer and reflection before passing away on March 27, 1961. His remains were laid to rest at the Carmelite monastery in Angeles City.