Pampanga agri damage reaches P948M: Capitol

Damage to agriculture, livestock and egg production in Pampanga has reached nearly P948 million due to typhoons and southwest monsoon, according to the provincial government.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said agricultural crop losses alone were estimated at P923.3 million, affecting 9,314 farmers as of August 23, 2026.

Fisheries accounted for the largest losses at P496.53 million, followed by rice at ?269.01 million and high-value crops at P126.65 million.

Losses were also recorded in cassava at P22.18 million and corn at P7.71 million, while damage to agricultural machinery was placed at P1.23 million.

The Capitol said livestock losses were estimated at P16.15 million, while egg-drop losses reached another P8.52 million, bringing the combined damage to agricultural crops, livestock and egg production to approximately P947.97 million.

The damages were recorded as widespread flooding affected communities across the province.

The situational report recorded 237 flooded barangays in 16 areas, while more than 1 million people were affected.

Among the agricultural losses, rice damage was reported at ?269.01 million, affecting 5,332 farmers.

Fisheries losses reached ?496.53 million, involving 1,051 affected farmers.

The Capitol said the provincial disaster response operations remained active.

The PDRRMC Command and Control Center was activated for continuous monitoring. Disaster-response equipment and personnel were placed on 24-hour standby.

Response efforts included sandbagging, clearing operations, evacuation assistance and inspections of flood-control structures.