Pampanga agri loss climbs to P1.25-B

Flooding and heavy rains caused more than P1.25 billion in agricultural damage in Pampanga, affecting 40,182 farmers, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Fisheries recorded the highest damage at ?786.9 million, followed by rice with ?295.1 million, high-value crops with ?127.9 million, cassava with ?22.5 million, and corn with ?7.7 million.

Damage to farm structures and machinery was also reported.

Candaba recorded the highest rice damage at ?133.9 million, while Minalin posted the highest fisheries damage at ?231.1 million.

Infrastructure, including dikes, river walls, roads and slope protection structures, was also affected by the disaster.

In Minalin, a collapsed 100-meter concrete slope protection was estimated at ?200 million in damage.

The Capitol also reported ?13.25 million in livestock losses and ?9.02 million in egg-drop losses.