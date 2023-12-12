Pampanga among UHC integration sites in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--- Pampanga is among the four provinces in Central Luzon designated as Universal Health Care (UHC) integration sites where health reforms are taking place.

Other UHC integration sites designated by the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Luzon are Bataan, Bulacan, and Tarlac.

The DOH’s UHC initiatives include provisions such as medicines, vaccines, human resources for health, health facilities, medical equipment, ambulances, health training, educational materials, information campaigns, licensure of primary care facilities, and financial grants.

Under Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act, the DOH aims to progressively achieve UHC through a systematic approach and clear delineation of roles for stakeholders, with the primary goal of ensuring equitable access to quality and affordable health care while protecting individuals from financial risk.

During the observance of Universal Health Coverage Day on December 12, the DOH said that the law emphasizes four core principles in delivering inclusive primary care using the whole-of-society approach that encourages community-wide participation to ensure the well-being of every individual.

The approach begins in schools, where children are educated about health, hygiene, and balanced diet. It extends to workplaces that value the mental health of employees, and communities that prioritize cleanliness for a healthy environment.

Finally, it encompasses government policies aimed at promoting healthy consumption, the agency said.

"It advocates for an integrated and comprehensive approach to promote health literacy, healthy living, and protection from hazards and risks. It also advocates for a whole-of-system, whole-of-government, and whole-of-society approach in developing health policies. Additionally, it promotes a health care model that offers comprehensive services without causing financial hardship and prioritizes a people-oriented approach centered on individuals' needs and well-being," the DOH added.