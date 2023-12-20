Pampanga awarded Filipino brand of service excellence

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Government of Pampanga is among this year's awardees of the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Celebration of Love by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The DOT awards aims "to recognize the significant contributions of institutions, partners, and local government units in advocating the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence and contributing greatly to the achievement of training more than 100,000 tourism stakeholders for 2023."

Among this year's awardees from Central Luzon include the Provincial Government of Zambales, City Government of San Jose Del Monte Bulacan, Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp., Angeles University Foundation, Systems Plus College Foundation, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, Crown Royale Hotel and Costa Pacifica Baler.