Pampanga, Batangas sign sisterhood agreement

The provincial governments of Pampanga and Batangas have signed a sisterhood agreement following a recent benchmarking activity.

A delegation from the Provincial Government of Batangas, led by Governor Vilma Santos visited the province.

According to the Pampanga provincial government, the benchmarking focused on programs and systems that could be studied and adopted by Batangas, particularly in healthcare.

Among the Pampanga programs presented were its Zero Balance Billing initiative with PhilHealth, the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program, a floating hospital intended to bring medical services to coastal and remote communities, and a Mobile Pharmacy that brings medicines and health services closer to barangays.

The Batangas delegation also visited the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Clinic and Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark, where officials presented the facilities, systems and services being developed by the provincial government.

Santos-Recto said Batangas will consider adopting programs that are effective and applicable to its constituents.

The activity also covered Pampanga Capitol's practices in infrastructure, education, agriculture, and quarry operations and revenue management.