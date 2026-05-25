Pampanga bizman fears Senate tension's impact

A Pampanga business leader has warned that the ongoing political turmoil involving the Senate could hurt foreign investments, disrupt businesses, and threaten the livelihoods of Filipino workers.

Rene G. Romero, senior fellow of the Pampanga Business Circle (PBC) and chairman of Romac Group Services, said the recent controversies surrounding the Senate, including the shooting incident and the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, may discourage foreign investors from doing business in the Philippines.

During a recent PBC roundtable discussion attended by Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines Dana Kursh, Romero admitted he is concerned about how foreign dignitaries and potential investors might view the country’s political situation.

“Kanina ninenerbiyos na ako. Baka itanong ng mga kausap nating international dignitaries, ‘Anong nangyayari sa bansa ninyo?’ Nakakahiya talaga dahil sa impeachment kay Vice President Sara Duterte. Makikita mo, nagugulo na naman ang ating bansa,” Romero said.

He added that the effects of political instability are already being felt by businesses, particularly labor-intensive companies with operations nationwide.

Romero also said that the impact extends beyond businesses and directly affects workers, especially those belonging to vulnerable sectors who depend on stable employment and economic activity.

Romero also expressed concern that the continuing controversies in the Senate are damaging the country’s credibility before the international community.

“Hindi mo na alam kung anong klaseng gobyerno ang nangyayari ngayon sa atin, lalo na sa Senado. Yung nangyayari ngayon dun, apektado lahat tayo, lalo na ang business,” Romero said.

He urged Filipinos to speak out and push government leaders to prioritize the welfare of the country over political conflict.