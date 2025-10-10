Pampanga brands featured at LGC Community Market

Her first flea market event, held at Jungle Base, became successful and opened opportunities to connect with other merchants and customers who awaited her next gatherings.

Seeing the growing interest, she officially launched Local Loop in January 2025.

“The idea of Local Loop is not profit-driven,” Granda said. “Profit is my least priority, the goal is community gathering.” She explained that the name represents its purpose: “Local,” built by and for local brands, and “Loop,” for the recurring events held around Pampanga."

The platform provides a space for people to discover and support locally-made products.

Interested partners may contact The Local Loop through its official Facebook page.

Among its featured merchants are sellers of vintage clothing, local delicacies, desserts, beverages, and sustainable handmade goods, all gathered in a friendly space that fosters connection among individuals who appreciates local creativity.

Currently, Local Loop is part of the Community Market at Laus Group Complex, City of San Fernando, open from October 9 to 10, 2025, 4 PM to 10 PM. | Tristan Jingco