Pampanga business groups to mentor fellow chambers

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The two major business groups in Pampanga were tasked to mentor their fellow chambers in Central and North Luzon under the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (PCCI) Adopt-A-Chamber Program.

The program, initiated by PCCI- North Luzon and the Philippine Chamber Development Institute (PhilCDI), was launched during the 33rd North Luzon Area Business Conference on August 8-9, 2024 at the Isabela Convention Center in Cauayan City, Isabela.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed by participating pilot chambers, the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (PamCham) and the Metro Angeles Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc., along with the Bulacan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc., will serve as mentors in the program.

The mentees are PCCI-Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Western Pangasinan, Metro Dagupan, PCCI Ilagan, PCCI Southern Isabela and PCCI Baguio Benguet.

PCCI- North Luzon Area Vice President Maria Amalia T. Cayanan said the Adopt-A-Chamber Program represents a proactive and inclusive approach to chamber development.

She said the program emphasizes the importance of collaboration, mentorship, and mutual support in advancing the interests and welfare of businesses within the North Luzon region.

Cayanan added that the pioneering program aims to empower Local Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCIs) to thrive, innovate, and drive positive change that benefits businesses, communities, and the broader economy by harnessing the power of partnership and collective action.

PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio said the Adopt-a-Chamber Program is a significant step forward in PCCI's ongoing efforts to unite and amplify the voice of business in the regions.