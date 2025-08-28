Pampanga business registration up in 2024

Business name registration in Pampanga rose by 6.7 percent in 2024, according to a report from the Department of Trade and Industry.

This marks a growth in the number of new businesses in the province.

The report was among those presented in the first Pampanga Business and Investment Forum 2025 on Wednesday at the Kingsborough International Convention Center.

The Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the continuing growth requires for more “business-friendly and reform-driven” initiatives.

Governor Lilia Pineda said the province will be creating the Pampanga Provincial Business and Industry Development Council (PPBIDC) and the Provincial Ease of Doing Business Task Force (PEODB-TF) to facilitate the ease of doing business in Pampanga.

Pineda said the two bodies “aim to streamline permitting systems and simplify bureaucratic processes for entrepreneurs across all local government units.”