Pampanga cops get 23 new motorcycles

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led the distribution of 23 new motorcycle units to the Pampanga police

The additional vehicles are expected to beef up police response and visibility.

The governor said the program aims to “intensify the visibility and patrolling activities of the police operatives in the province.”

Pineda led the turn-over of the motorcycles to the chiefs of police across the province in a ceremony held on Tuesday, November 14.

The governor stressed that this “initiative is in line with their family's commitment to suppress the sale and use of illegal drugs, as well as curbing the proliferation of crimes within the province.”

“Pantulong po to sa mga PNP po natin per municipality para maging karagdagang service nila sa pag-iikot po nila sa mga barangay natin,” the governor said.

Pineda also announced that the Provincial Peace and Order Council has set aside funds for the purchase of additional patrol vehicles in next year’s budget.

“Another unit po ay darating din under the peace and order fund para makatulong sa police visibility ng iba’t-ibang bayan,” he added

Colonel Levi Hope Basilio , Pampanga police director, expressed his gratitude for the assistance given to the police.

"The provincial government is optimistic that the new patrol vehicles will strengthen the police's quick response capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the Kapampangans,” Basilio added.