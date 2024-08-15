House Approves Bill Declaring Pampanga As PH's Culinary Capital

CLARK FREEPORT --- The House of Representatives has approved House Bill No. 10634, officially designating Pampanga as the "Culinary Capital of the Philippines."

The bill secured 201 affirmative votes with no opposing or abstaining votes during its third and final reading on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The bill, led by former President and Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, along with Representatives Aurelio Gonzales Jr., Anna York Bondoc, and Carmelo Lazatin II, recognizes Pampanga’s significant contributions to the country’s culinary history.

"The Province of Pampanga is hereby declared the ‘Culinary Capital of the Philippines’ in recognition of its contribution to the dynamic and rich culinary history of the country,” the bill stated.

Submitted in March 2024, the bill acknowledges Pampanga’s status as a leading culinary destination.

Arroyo noted that this recognition will boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate local economic growth.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda thanked the legislators for their support.

Former Pampanga Second District Board Member and current Executive Assistant IV Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab initiated efforts for the declaration of Pampanga as the “Culinary Capital” at the local level.

Following the House’s approval, the bill will advance to the Senate for review before being presented to the President for final enactment into law.

Pampanga Provincial Tourism Officer Michael Castañeda, Provincial Information Office head Gracie Rutao, and members of the Pampanga Culinary Heritage Council, have expressed their support for the bill.