Pampanga execs lead relief efforts in Cebu

Pampanga officials, led by Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda, Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson, and Former Magalang Vice Mayor Norman Lacson, are now visiting towns and villages affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu to personally delivered relief goods to residents.

The group represents Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda as part of the relief effort from the people of Pampanga.

A total of 3,350 residents in San Remigio, 2,478 residents in Medellin, 2,799 families in Daanbantayan, and 1,897 residents in Bogo City received food packs and other goods.

Bogo City, among the hardest-hit areas, recorded 30 fatalities, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Mayor Esmie Pineda said the initiative was inspired by the spirit of bayanihan and the Kapampangans’ experience of recovery from the Mt. Pinatubo eruption decades ago.

Team Pampanga is set to continue its relief operations in other affected communities in the coming days, the provincial government said.