Pampanga farmers get briefing on armyworms

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The High-Value Crops Development Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA), along with the Regional Crop Protection Center, hosted a technical briefing for onion farmers in Arayat, Mabalacat City, and Magalang against armyworm pests.

The event titled “Training and Technical Briefing para sa installation ng Pheromone Lure” was held for the farmers of barangays San Roque Bitas of Arayat, Sta. Maria in Mabalacat City, and Sitio Cabayung Sarul in San Ildefonso in Magalang town yesterday.

The briefing aims to provide know-how among farmers on how to prevent and control armyworms in their onion crops.

While there is no report of armyworm infestation in Pampanga yet, the move aims to actively secure onion crops in the province.

DA also distributed "Pheromone Lure" which is an effective insect trap to catch and kill armyworms.

The farmers were also given competent knowledge of its use.

With the spreading news of severe pest infestation of army worms in Magalang, Municipal officials reiterated that there is no outbreak happening in the agricultural town.