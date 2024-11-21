Pampanga farmers’ P206M debt waived

BACOLOR — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. provided relief to Kapampangan farmers after he distributed Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) and Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) on Thursday, November 21 in this town.

Marcos led the distribution of COCROMS to 2,487 agrarian reform beneficiaries or ARBs.

The certificates waived P206,369,957.81 in amortizations on agricultural lands awarded to the beneficiaries under the agrarian reform program.

Marcos also handed over 30 Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) covering over 3,900 hectares of land to the ARBs.

The president said the assistance to Pampanga farmers is a thanksgiving for their contributions to the nation’s development.

He cited Pampanga’s role in egg production, which supports the food supply for persons deprived of liberty or PDL under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

“Talagang malaki ang ambag ng mga Kapampangan sa pangkalahatang pag-unlad ng bansa. Kaya naman pursigido kami sa pag-abot ng tulong sa inyo,” Marcos said.

Vice Governor Lilia Pineda thanked Marcos for the national government’s program for farmers which benefitted Kapampangans.

“Masayang masaya ang mga magsasakang Kapampangan dahil wala na silang utang, walang interes. Sa kanila na ang land title nila, pati tax declaration, kumpleto na,” Pineda said.

The condonation of the unpaid principal mortgage amortizations, interest, and surcharges of ARBs for agricultural lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program is mandated by Republic Act 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act (NAEA), which Marcos signed into law in July 2023.