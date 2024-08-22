Pampanga First Aid, Basic Life Support Olympics held

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda led the opening of the 3rd Pampanga First-Aid and Basic Life Support Olympics on Wednesday, August 21, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) head Angie Blanco said the event is in line with the celebration of National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM).

The provincial government said the Olympics brings together rescue teams from 21 cities and municipalities across the province to demonstrate and enhance their life-saving skills.

"Patunay po rito ang resulta ng nakaraang La Niña Challenge hosted by the Office of Civil Defense and the Province of Bulacan, kung saan nakamit ng Team Pampanga composed of responders from Mabalacat City, City of San Fernando, Apalit, and Porac ang overall champion award. Namayagpag po ang team natin, at nakuha rin ang Best in Mass Casualty Incident at 2nd Place Best in Water Search and Rescue," Blanco said.

She added that the Olympics aims to ensure that the knowledge and skills of first responders is in tip-top shape.

"Huwag po nating kalilimutan ang basic skills, tulad ng first aid at basic life support dahil ito po ang foundation ng ating response efforts sa anumang insidente," Blanco said.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda urged the participants to enhance their skills and preparedness level.

"Stay focused sa competition and work as one. Kahit anong laban pa, definitely there must be teamwork. Huwag niyong isipin ang accomplishment ng kalaban, madi-distract lang kayo. And most importantly, compete with a heart. Kapag gumalaw kayo nang walang puso, walang mangyayari," Pineda told the participants.

The Capitol said that prizes for the competition include ₱80,000 for the champion, ₱60,000 for the 1st runner-up, ₱40,000 for the 2nd runner-up, ₱20,000 for the 3rd runner-up, and ₱10,000 for the 4th runner-up.