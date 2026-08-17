Pampanga fishery damage reaches P443.9M: Capitol

Flooding and other effects of Tropical Depression Luis, Tropical Depression Maymay and southwest monsoon have caused damage to fisheries in Pampanga amounting to ₱443.86 million, according to the provincial government disaster report.

The amount was the largest component of the ₱748.8 million in reported damage to agriculture in the province, based on the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) data cited in Situational Report No. 38, issued by the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on Sunday, August 16.

The OPA figures were reported as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Some 7,772 affected farmers and fisherfolk were covered by the assessment.

Minalin recorded the largest fisheries loss at ₱197.17 million. The town was followed by Macabebe at ₱84.70 million and Sasmuan at ₱46.31 million.

Candaba reported ₱40.76 million in fisheries damage, while Sta. Ana recorded ₱14.91 million, Masantol ₱29.85 million, and San Luis ₱2.58 million.

The fisheries losses accounted for nearly 60% of the ₱748.8 million in crop and fisheries damage reported by the OPA.

Rice losses followed at ₱202.20 million, while high-value crops sustained ₱97.62 million in damage.

Corn and cassava losses were reported at ₱4.32 million and ₱807,500, respectively.

The report also cited Provincial Veterinary Office data showing ₱3.15 million in livestock losses and ₱11.93 million in egg-drop losses, based on an August 14 assessment.