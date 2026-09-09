Pampanga flooded areas decrease to 204: PDRRMC

The number of flooded barangays in Pampanga has dropped to 204 over the past three days.

This was reported by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, based on reports from the city and municipal governments' disaster risk reduction and management offices.

The affected areas are in Guagua, Lubao, Sasmuan, Arayat, City of San Fernando, Mexico, Sta. Ana, Apalit, Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon and Sto. Tomas.

Guagua reported 27 flooded barangays, Masantol 26 and Macabebe with 25.

Flood depths varied across the province, with some areas in Candaba reaching more than 11 feet.

Portions of San Luis and San Simon remained flooded.

The PDRRMC report covers the combined effects of Tropical Depressions Luis, Maymay and Neneng, Tropical Storm Pilandok and the Southwest Monsoon.