Pampanga food complex to open this year

The provincial government has announced that the Pampanga Food (Rice) Complex located in Barangay Sta. Catalina, Lubao town is set to open within the year.

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Former President and Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, and Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda led the inspection of the facility on Tuesday.

The provincial government said it has allotted more than ₱270 million for site development, road concreting, and construction of the rice complex.

DA provided ₱50 million for the purchase of machinery and equipment for the rice complex.

As a counterpart, PhilMech contributed two rice mills and five circulating dryers.

PhilMech also provided additional equipment such as six tractors, four harvesters, and four precision seeders to assist farmers once the food security complex becomes operational.

At present, installation of the equipment at the facility is ongoing.

The project aims to eliminate middlemen, improve the quality of life of farmers and strengthen rice production and food security in the province.