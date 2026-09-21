Pampanga food expo brings together traders, gov't execs

The One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo (OPFBEX) 2026 brought together food entrepreneurs, suppliers, culinary professionals, government officials, and industry players for a two-day gathering at the SMX Convention Center Clark on September 19–20.

With more than 80 exhibitors, the expo featured food products, innovations, business solutions and industry opportunities.

The event provided a venue for businesses and professionals to connect, showcase their products and explore potential partnerships.

Beyond the exhibition floor, OPFBEX 2026 also tackled broader issues affecting the food industry through its Food Forward forum, which focused on food security, investment and sustainability, culinary tourism, and opportunities in food-related businesses.

Among the speakers were Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Arrey Perez, Department of Tourism Region 3 Director Richard Daenos, Mekeni Food Corporation President Pruds Garcia, DARA Consulting President Mark Villaflor, TAO Corporation President Jun Sy, and Chef Felix Niño Asuncion.

Also present during the expo were Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato, Clark Development Corporation President Agnes Devanadera, and Pampanga Business Circle Founding Fellow Rene Romero.

The expo highlighted the intersection of food and business. It also provided exhibitors an opportunity to reach potential customers and partners while giving visitors access to products and developments.

With its combination of trade exhibition, culinary activities and industry discussions, OPFBEX 2026 underscored the growing role of food enterprises in supporting business development, tourism and economic activity in Pampanga and Central Luzon.