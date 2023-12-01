Pampanga gets "beyond compliance" rating in Gawad Kalasag

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) was given a “beyond compliant” rating during the 23rd Gawad KALASAG Seal and Special Awards for Excellence in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management and Humanitarian Assistance.

The PDRRMC is chaired by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and led by Angelina Blanco.

The rating was conveyed during the Gawad KALASAG with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Pampanga was among the provinces and areas in the country that received the highest rating under the local DRRM councils and offices category.

Thirteen other local government units in Pampanga received “Beyond Compliant” and “Fully Compliant” rating.

The local government units of Minalin and San Luis received the “Beyond Compliant” rating.

The towns of Apalit, Arayat, Bacolor, Guagua, Lubao, Magalang, Masantol, Mexico, Porac, Sto Tomas, San Simon, and the cities of San Fernando, and Mabalacat City were conferred the “Fully Compliant” rating.