Pampanga gov't extends help to typhoon victims

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Provincial Government of Pampanga has sent relief goods to victims of the recent Tropical Storm Kristine in the Bicol Region.

Angie Blanco, Special Assistant to the Governor and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Chief, led the send-off ceremonies on Thursday, November 7 for the Pampanga contingent on behalf of Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda.

The groups consist of more than 132 personnel from the Capitol together with the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) Highway Patrol Group, and some volunteers.

The team’s logistics include 32 vehicles consisting of trucks, wing vans, buses, vans, ambulances, and fuel tankers.

The team is expected to bring some 12,000 food packs to flood victims in the Bicol Region.

In 2020, the provincial government mobilized a team to extend assistance to individuals affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.