Pampanga High School: The Best There Is in this Side of the Country

Pampanga is rich in history. Many distinguished men in government, in letters and in private business have passed its portals.

The school had its humble beginnings in 1908. It was located at the Buison building located opposite the Catholic church of San Fernando. It might interest you to know that the building is still in existence, known today as the Pampanga Hotel.

In the year 1912, Pampanga held its first graduation. The pioneer graduates were: Alberto Dalusung, Jose Gutierrez David, Juan C. David, Conrado V. Dayrit, Jose A. de Kastro, Maximo Dimson, Trinidad L. Eusebio, Milagros Perez Herrera, Pilar Perez Estanislao, Silvino Canlas Quiambao, Jose Q. Lopez, Estanislao T. Roque, Maximo Vergara, Francisco S. Villarta, Hermogenes B. Vitug, Wenceslao V. Vitug and Macaria Roque become the first Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively of the High School.

In the meantime the old Buison Building which is becoming inadequate at the time, was abandoned and the classes from first year to fourth year were transferred to a new building more students could be accommodated. The student population grew up year by year until it was decided in 1935 that a much bigger building with a large athletic playground be constructed at some other place within the town of San Fernando.

The exodus of students coming from various towns of Pampanga and some from the neighboring provinces forced the National government to build a new building along the Teopaco street, now known as the High School Boulevard.

The quality of teaching during these periods, especially under the administration of American teachers and principals, produced better graduates and further enhanced the prestige of the Pampanga High School. While the first American principal was Mr. John W. Osborn the last to administer the school was Mr. Charles G. Whitewell (1935). Among the graduates who made a name for the school and the province is o less than our beloved president, Diosdado M. Macapagal, graduate of the class 1929. The school also has produced such men as Justice Hugo Gutierrez of the Supreme Court, Dr. Manuel Carreon of the NSDB, Mr. Alfredo Naval first president of the Philippine Normal College, Mr. Zoilo Castillo of the Bureau of Lands, and many others which will make a long list.

But a tutorship of the American teachers and principals cannot last forever. After a job well done, they started to leave and were replaced by qualified and competent Filipinos. The first Filipino principal assigned in the Pampanga High School, was Mr. Demetrio Andres (1935-1939). The quality of teaching has not diminished and still good crops of graduates are turned out. Most of them are now in the service for the government, military, science and in private business.

Do you know that Diosdado Macapagal graduated in 1929 and to give you an idea of the quality students in that period, he was not even the valedictorian or the salutatorian. The class topnotcher was Hermenegildo Tayag and the second placer was Igmidio Galang. Among the noteworthy graduates were the Ocera brothers – Hector and Ramon, Pedro Balingit (Balingit Pharmacy of Pangasinan), Gregorio Makabali, Justiniano Montoya, Dr. Mamerto Mercado, Francisco Pecson, Ponciano Punsalan and Lino Sunga.

From a crop of 19 graduates in 1912, the yearly harvest is no less than 2,000. I remember in 1992, almost ten years ago, there were no less than 1,908 graduates so the rites had to be scheduled for two days.