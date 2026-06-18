Pampanga holds council meeting on peace, order

The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC), Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC), and Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) held their 2nd Quarter Joint Meeting on June 18, 2026.

The meeting was led by PPOC-PADAC Chairperson Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and PPOC-PADAC Vice Chairperson Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

Colonel Ricardo David, Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported the implementation of foot and bicycle patrols, warehouse inspections, and coordination with barangays and Municipal Local Government Operations Officers (MLGOOs).

He also discussed a human trafficking case in Porac and emphasized the need to expedite the submission of reports.

Meanwhile, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga Provincial Officer Mark Anthony Viray shared the monitoring of drug-affected barangays to maintain the province’s drug-free status.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Joseph Cayton of the PTF-ELCAC reported on the Philippine Army’s livelihood programs.

During the meeting, Governor Pineda proposed the deployment of motorized patrols in Barangay Consuelo.

Also present during the meeting were 4th District Board Member Dr. Kaye Naguit, Sta. Rita Mayor Reynan Calo, Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang, Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda, Guagua Mayor Tonton Torres, Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Macabebe Mayor Leonardo Flores, Sto. Tomas Mayor Johnny Sambo, Masantol Vice Mayor Lucia Guintu, and Magalang Municipal Administrator Norman Lacson.

The council also approved Joint Resolution No. 2026-05, introduced by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Pampanga under the leadership of Myra Moral-Soriano.

The resolution is expected to combat various forms of criminality.

Joint Resolution No. 2026-06, sponsored by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Pampanga, was also approved to address the issue of fake notaries public. (Via Pampanga PIO)