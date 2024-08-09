Pampanga installs 99 organic booms

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Government of Pampanga, together with partner government agencies, have produced some 1,211 organic oil spill booms.

It also installed some 99 booms covering a length of 696 meters in various coastal waters of the Pampanga Bay.

The Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) are expected to produce some 2,337 more booms.

The booms are constructed from coconut and recyclable floating materials.

The province, along with interagency partners, started the installation of organic booms to prevent the possible effects of the oil spill should it reach Pampanga’s coastal waters.

Inspection teams are still monitoring the coastal towns of Pampanga for any signs of the spill.

On July 23, 2024, MT Terra Nova was struck by strong currents. The tanker was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel when it sank in Bataan.