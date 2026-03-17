Pampanga LGUs identify OFWs affected by conflict

Local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga have started identifying overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Governor Lilia Pineda earlier announced efforts to locate Kapampangan OFWs impacted by the tensions in the region and ensure they receive support from the government.

Several LGUs said their respective Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs) are now collecting information from affected workers as part of the profiling process.

OFWs who were forced to return to the Philippines due to the conflict, lost their jobs or experienced temporary work suspension, currently unable to work while staying in government-monitored shelters or processing centers are qualified to avail of government support.

OFWs or their families are encouraged to coordinate with their respective municipal or city governments for registration and information on assistance programs.

The provincial government has yet to release the total number of affected OFWs as validation and data gathering continue.