Pampanga LGUs recognized as environmental champions

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Five local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga were recognized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government or DILG.

During the“Pagmaya 2024: Pagkilala sa mga Natatanging Pamahalaang Lokal sa Larangan ng Kalinisan at Kapayapaan,” the LGUs of Macabebe, Sasmuan, Floridablanca, Porac and Mabalacat City were feted by the agency for compliance to Manila Bay watershed area.

The local government units were also cited for policies on solid waste management, liquid waste management, informal settler families management, and information, education and communication activities.

Macabebe and Sasmuan were awarded P200,000 each for their protection of municipal waters and compliance with the Fisheries Code under the Fisheries Compliance Assessment (FishCA) category.

The LGUs of Floridablanca and Mabalacat City were conferred with the Manila Bayani Award and given cash incentives of P200,000 and P100,000 respectively for their compliance to the Manila Bay water shed area.

Barangay Babo Sacan in Porac town topped the Barangay Environmental Compliance Audit (BECA) in the municipal category and received P150,000 incentive for solid waste management practices.

Meanwhile, Barangay Lourdes Sur East in Angeles City and Barangay Malpitic in the City of San Fernando were also nominated to the BECA search and were given cash incentives.

Other LGUs in Central Luzon which were recognized by the DILG include the City of Balanga and Municipality of Samal in Bataan (Regional FishCA award); Guiguinto, Doña Remedios Trinidad and City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan and Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija (Manila Bayani award).

The DILG said that the recognition serves as a reflection of collective appreciation, admiration, and respect for the dedication and concern of barangays and LGUs in promoting a cleaner community.