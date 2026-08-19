Pampanga logs ₱434.5M damage on infrastructure

Infrastructure damage from the effects of Tropical Depressions Luis, Maymay and Neneng and southwest monsoon has reached ₱434.5 million.

The provincial government said the largest reported damage was in Minalin, where the collapse of a 100-meter concrete slope protection along a fishpond was estimated at ₱200 million.

In Candaba, damage to several dike sections was estimated at ₱157.5 million.

Meanwhile, damage to slope protection in Guagua totaled ₱52.5 million across three reported sites.

The local government in Mabalacat Cith reported ₱25 million in damage to river walls in Barangays Bundagul, Calumpang and Dolores.

The Capitol report also listed other damaged infrastructure in Minalin and Guagua, but did not provide costs for all items.

The provincial government also listed damaged slope protection in Porac town.

The ₱434.5 million figure covers only the infrastructure items in the report with stated monetary estimates. It was not presented by the report as a total provincial infrastructure damage assessment.