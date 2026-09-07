Pampanga logs 5 deaths from rains

Five people died in drowning and landslide incidents in Pampanga amid rains, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) said on Monday, September 7.

In Guagua, 24-year-old Jhony Layug and eight-year-old Xander Jace Puno reportedly drowned in two separate incidents.

In Porac, 60-year-old Jan Garcia Sibal died in a landslide, while 69-year-old Jerry Antonio Romualdo drowned.

A 13-year-old boy, identified as Nicolas Trinidad, also drowned in Mexico town.

Meanwhile, authorities continued searching for Julie Anne Romualdo, who was reported missing after she reportedly drowned in Porac.

The provincial government reminded the public to avoid wading through floodwaters, particularly in areas where currents are strong.