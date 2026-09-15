Pampanga logs highest agri losses in C. Luzon

Pampanga has recorded the highest agriculture damage in Central Luzon following the rains and flooding that affected the region, according to the latest report of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) as of Monday, September 14.

The RDRRMC reported P1,163,998,084.60 in agricultural losses in Pampanga, covering damage to crops, fisheries, poultry and livestock. The council said these included losses in agricultural infrastructure.

The amount accounts for more than half of the region’s total P2,204,352,057.54 in agriculture damage reported in seven provinces and Angeles City.

Tarlac posted the second-highest losses at P424,054,149.01, followed by Nueva Ecija with P309,206,561.99.

Bulacan recorded P138,912,639.16 in damage, while Bataan reported P92,933,798.21 and Zambales P68,161,363.52.

Meanwhile, agriculture damage in Angeles City was placed at P6,163,500.10, while Aurora recorded P922,531 in losses.

The RDRRMC said some 35,990 farmers and fisherfolk in Central Luzon were affected by the calamity.