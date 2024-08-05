Pampanga logs P10M damages on livestock

CITY OF SANFERNANDO --- The Provincial Veterinary Office said that Pampanga sustained some P10,708,928 worth of damages to its livestock industry due to the recent flooding brought by Typhoon Carina.

The losses were recorded on livestock and poultry industries in Minalin, Guagua, Bacolor, Sta. Ana, Macabebe, Porac, Apalit, Sto. Tomas, Masantol and Candaba.

Livestock damages registered at P2,885,775, mostly on poultry houses and ducks.

Minalin town registered the highest number of losses at P680,800 followed by Apalit at P567,625.

Porac town sustained some P485,500 worth of damage to its duck industry.

The town of Santo Tomas also reported some P223,400 worth of damages to its duck and egg production.

The province's egg production also sustained some P7,823,153 worth of damages.

Most of the losses in egg production were in Candaba town, which reported some P7,410,236 worth of damages.

Apalit town also sustained some P 412,917 in damages to its egg industry.