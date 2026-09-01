Pampanga logs P1.2-B agri loss

The province of Pampanga recorded P1.25 billion damage on agriculture due to the effects of storms and southwest monsoon.

The agri damage reached P1,250,468,084.21, affecting 40,182 farm workers.

Fisheries suffered the biggest loss at P786.9 million, followed by rice at P295.1 million and high-value crops at P127.9 million.

Cassava losses were estimated at P22.5 million, while corn damage reached P7.7 million.

The report also recorded P9.1 million in damage to farm structures and P1.2 million in agricultural machinery losses.

Among rice-producing areas, Candaba posted the highest damage at P133.9 million, followed by Arayat with P54.1 million and Apalit with ?25 million.

For fisheries, Minalin recorded the largest damage at P231.1 million, followed by Macabebe at P84.7 million and San Luis at P83.7 million.

The figures are based on the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist report as of August 28, 2026.