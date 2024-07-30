Pampanga mayors prepare for potential oil spill

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --– Sasmuan Mayor Lina Bagasina and Masantol Mayor Philip Naguit are now preparing to mitigate the effects of a recent oil spill in Bataan province.

Sasmuan and Masantol are still recovering from the damages Typhoon Carina caused to their fisheries.

The local government units of the two towns are now taking measures to protect the remaining harvests of the season.

Naguit told Sun.Star Pampanga that approximately 70 percent of the current production is yet to be harvested.

“We have started talks with pond operators and advised them to consider early harvests in case the spill reaches Pampanga,” Naguit said.

He added that the fish industry in Minalin contributes significantly to the livelihood of many residents.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist said Minalin sustained around P144 million in damages to its fisheries sector during Typhoon Carina.

In Sasmuan, Bagasina has ordered close monitoring of the coastal areas.

She mentioned that they are exploring ways to mitigate the effects of the oil spill should it reach their waters.

“As instructed by the governor, we are in discussions with pond operators and local fisherfolk to ensure they are aware of the situation,” Bagasina said.

She assured that the municipal government and the provincial government are prepared to assist the fishers in a worst-case scenario.

Bagasina noted that recent flooding had caused approximately P5.3 million in damages to the fishing industry in her town.