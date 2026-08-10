Pampanga mayors tackle governance, child protection

Mayors in Pampanga discussed governance and public welfare concerns during a recent meeting called by the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)–Pampanga Chapter.

The meeting, led by LMP-Pampanga Chapter President and Apalit Mayor Oscar "Jun" Tetangco Jr., brought together mayors from various towns across the province.

Among the issues discussed was the strengthening of coordination between local government units (LGUs) and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to address the proliferation of fake public notaries in Pampanga.

The mayors also discussed efforts to protect children's rights through the Adoption and Alternative Child Care Programs and Services.

Another agenda was the improvement of coordination among LGUs in the preparation and implementation of their respective Comprehensive Land Use Plans (CLUPs), particularly for municipalities sharing the same ecosystem, river basin, or coastal environment.

The local officials emphasized the importance of cooperation among municipal governments in addressing issues that affect their communities.

The LMP-Pampanga Chapter said collaboration among local governments remains essential in delivering more effective, safe, and responsive public services to Kapampangans.