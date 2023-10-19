Pampanga, Nueva Ecija govs ask bets: Play fair, keep calm

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- As the campaign for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) starts on Thursday, both Pampanga Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda and Nueva Ecija Governor Aurelio Umali asked candidates to keep calm and level in the campaign field.

Most of the BSKE bets in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija recently conducted unity walks and signed peace covenants as a commitment for peaceful and orderly polls, starting with the campaign period.

Pineda asked the candidates "to reaffirm their commitment to a peaceful and orderly campaign."

During the peace covenant signing of candidates in Lubao town last month, Pineda asked the candidates not to post in their social media platforms or use in their campaigns photos of candidates with incumbent mayors or elected officials as it is prohibited by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec-Pampanga Election Supervisor Lydia Pangilinan any moves that suggest an "endorsement," entails sanctions including suspension, disqualification from office and forfeiture of benefits, among others.

For his part, Umali said “Let us all be reminded that public trust and public service go hand-in-hand. Let us not allow our 'kapitbahayan' (cordial neighborhood relationships) to be lost due to elections.”

Meanwhile, the regional Comelec on Thursday disclosed that 675 show cause orders have been issued to BSKE candidates in Central Luzon over alleged premature campaigning and vote buying.

Comelec Central Luzon Assistant Regional Director Elmo Duque said on Wednesday that 311 or 46 percent of those candidates with issued orders are from this province, while the rest are from other areas of the region.

He said no BSKE candidates in the region have been disqualified yet pending the review of their responses.

Duque added that the Comelec will come up with the decision before the election day on October 30.

Across the country, the Comelec said more than 93 million registered voters will cast votes in the BSKE this year.

There are 67,839,776 registered voters 18 years old and above who may vote in the barangay elections, while 23,254,313 registered voters aged 15 to 30 may vote in the SK elections.

In Central Luzon, 8,607 candidates are running for barangay captain and 8,042 for Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson in the 3,105 villages of the region.

The BSKE was rescheduled from December 2022 to the last Monday of October 2023 after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. signed into law Republic Act No. 11935.