Pampanga PESO, SMC set job fair on April 15

Some 400 employment opportunities will be offered to Kapampangans at the job fair set on April 15 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in the City of San Fernando.

The event, which will start at 9 a.m., will be spearheaded by the Pampanga Public Employment Service Offices (PESO) in partnership with San Miguel Corporation.

At least 12 companies and subsidiaries of San Miguel Corporation will offer various positions.

The firms include San Miguel Aerocity Inc., Petrofuel Logistics Inc., Eagle Cement Corporation, TPLEX Operations and Maintenance Corporation, San Miguel Integrated Logistics Services Inc., Northerm Cement Corporation, SMC Integrated Farm Specialists Inc., SMC Multiservices Inc., SMC Mass Rail Transit 7 Inc., San Miguel Foods, SMC Integrated Merchandising Services Inc., and ArchEn Technologies Inc.

Available jobs are in finance, engineering, human resources, administrative work, driving, and others.

The job fair is held exclusively with SMC to provide more employment opportunities for Kapampangans.