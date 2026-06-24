Pampanga police assure heightened security in schools

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) has assured the public of heightened security measures in schools across the province following recent violent incidents involving students in Cavite and Tacloban City.

Colonel Ricardo David, director of Pampanga PPO, said the police officers in the province are on full alert and i coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers, and school personnel.

He said the Philippine National Police (PNP) is coordinating with school administrators and implementing measures to protect learners and prevent similar incidents.

“Sa panahon ng krisis, ating itataas ang ating pag-iingat at pagkakaisa. Ang Pampanga Police ay nandito upang tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng bawat paaralan at ng ating mga kabataan,” David said.

“Nanawagan kami para sa kooperasyon at tamang impormasyon mula sa ating mga mamamayan,” he added.

The PPO director said it will continue working with the Department of Education and local government units to strengthen school safety protocols and enhance emergency response.

He also urged the public to report suspicious activities and security concerns to authorities through emergency hotlines and local police stations.