Pampanga police denounce slaying of village chairman

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) has denounced the killing of a barangay chairman in Masantol town on Tuesday night, November 25, 2025.

Jinkie V. Quiambao, village chief of Barangay Balibago, was shot dead by two gunmen in Barangay Alauli on said date

“We strongly denounce the alarming incident that transpired in Barangay Alauli, Masantol, Pampanga, which led to the untimely passing of Barangay Chairman Jinqui V Quiambao — a respected and hardworking leader whose service left a meaningful mark on his community. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they navigate this difficult moment," the Pampanga PPO stated

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, said he directed the Masantol Municipal Police Station, under the leadership of Major Jimmy Malonso, to investigative and fast-track the identification and arrest of the suspects.

"Our Provincial Forensic Unit has completed the processing of the crime scene, and all pieces of evidence are now under thorough and accelerated examination to aid in swiftly resolving the case," Marcelo said.

The police official also said that they are coordinating with adjacent police stations and law enforcement units to ensure a "unified, efficient, and continuous" pursuit of the suspects.

"We urge the public to remain calm yet vigilant, and to immediately report any information that may help in the ongoing investigation. Your cooperation is vital. Together, we will pursue justice with resolve and ensure accountability for this incident," Marcelo added.