Pampanga police, DepEd sign school safety pact

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) and the Department of Education Pampanga Schools Division Office (SDO) have forged an agreement recently to strengthen coordination and ensure the safety of schools across the province.

Colonel Ricardo M. David, Pampanga PPO director; Dr. Arceli Lopez, DepEd SDO Chief Education Supervisor of the DepEd School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD);

Ma. Victoria Viray, President of the Pampanga Division Federated Parents Teachers Association (PTA); Roderico B. Cayanan, SDO Senior Education Program Specialist; and Major Rudy Bandolin Jr., Provincial Legal Officer of the Pampanga PPO signed the memorandum of agreement.

The partnership aims to improve coordination between law enforcement and schools in responding to security concerns and other incidents involving students, teachers, and school personnel.

“Our goal is to establish quick and effective coordination with our schools so we can immediately address security concerns and help ensure a safe learning environment for every student, teacher, and school personnel,” David said.

Under the agreement, both agencies will implement programs promoting peace and order, crime prevention, child protection, and community engagement in educational institutions.

The partnership also seeks to strengthen information sharing between school administrators and local police units.

Collaboration is expected to improve preparedness and response to situations affecting schools throughout Pampanga.|via Tristan Jingco