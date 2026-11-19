The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (Pampanga PPO) participated in a Clean-Up Drive on November 19, 2026, at Sta. Lucia Bridge, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The activity aimed to promote environmental awareness, maintain cleanliness in public spaces, and encourage community participation in protecting the environment.

The police officers, headed by their director, Colonel Ricardo David, took part in cleaning the surrounding area, helping remove accumulated waste and maintain a cleaner and safer environment.

The PPO said the initiative also highlighted the importance of collective responsibility and cooperation among government agencies and community in preserving public spaces and promoting environmental stewardship.

The Pampanga PPO reaffirmed its commitment not only to maintain peace and order but also to support community-based initiatives that contribute to a clean, healthy, and safe environment for the people of Pampanga.