Pampanga police nabs 44 for illegal drugs

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported the arrest of 44 individuals following 27 anti-drug operations from October 27 to November 2.

The PPO said that 368.29 grams of shabu worth ₱2,504,372 were confiscated during the operations carried out in various municipalities and cities in the province.

The Pampanga police added that the operations were made through the coordination of local police units and informants, in line with ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug activities.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga police director, said the provincial police intensified its drive against prohibited drugs and wanted persons.

He lauded the provincial government, headed by Governor Lilia Pineda, for its support to the local police.