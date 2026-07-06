Pampanga police vow to strengthen school safety

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said it is strengthening anti-bullying and school safety measures across the province following the increase in bullying cases in schools.

Colonel Ricardo David, director of the Pampanga PPO, said on Monday that the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been conducting activities in schools, including earthquake drills and active shooter response drills.

He added that this program is aimed to prepare students, teachers, and school officials for emergency situations.

Reported bullying cases in schools increased from 123 cases in School Year 2020–2021 to 3,077 in School Year 2025–2026, based on data from the Department of Education (DepEd) presented to Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda during the launching of the Alagang Kabataan Program of the Provincial Inter-Agency Coordinating Council on June 29, 2026.

David said the increase in reported cases, along with incidents involving schools in other parts of the country, prompted the provincial government to push for the creation of a Technical Working Group (TWG) to assess the welfare of children and learners.

The TWG will consist of the Provincial Government of Pampanga, the Pampanga PPO, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Health (DOH), and other government agencies.

David said the drills help learners, teachers, and school personnel remember the proper actions during emergencies.

He also encouraged schools to procure metal detectors to prevent unauthorized or prohibited items from entering school premises.

David asked parents to check their children’s behavior and seek help if they notice problems.

He said the PNP is ready to assist families and schools in addressing concerns involving learners. |via Tristan Jingco