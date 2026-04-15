Pampanga police warns public vs counterfeit meds

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) has warned the public against the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit, altered, and expired medicines.

The PPO stressed that violators will face legal consequences under existing laws.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, said these illegal pharmaceutical products pose serious health risks, including harmful side effects, ineffective treatment, and potentially life-threatening conditions, particularly when sourced from unauthorized sellers, online platforms, and unlicensed establishments.

Authorities cited violations under Republic Act No. 9711 and Republic Act No. 8203, which impose penalties ranging from five years to life imprisonment, fines between ?100,000 and ?10 million, revocation of licenses, and closure of establishments involved in illegal pharmaceutical activities.

The PPO, in coordination with other agencies, said it is intensifying enforcement operations against individuals and groups engaged in unlawful acts.

The provincial police reiterated that the sale of expired or tampered medicines is prohibited.

The public is urged to purchase medicines from licensed pharmacies, carefully check product labels and expiration dates, avoid suspicious sources, and report any illegal activities to authorities.

The provincial police emphasized that safeguarding public health requires vigilance and cooperation from the community.